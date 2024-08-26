17,320 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Herold Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHN. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 157,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 844,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 45,759 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 527.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHN remained flat at $10.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 94,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,026. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

