179 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MAA traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.63. 858,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $157.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.