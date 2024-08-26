197,318 Shares in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Bought by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 197,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 169,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

