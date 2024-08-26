2,470 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.03. 313,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.62. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3154 dividend. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

