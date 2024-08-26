4,672 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

