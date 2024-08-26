5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.80. 108,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 181,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEAM. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

