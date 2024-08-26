5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.80. 108,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 181,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEAM. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.
5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.
