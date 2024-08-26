656 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 656 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $5.37 on Friday, hitting $273.17. The stock had a trading volume of 504,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,343. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

