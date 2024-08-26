Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Cut to “Hold” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.69. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 61.83% and a negative net margin of 288.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aadi Bioscience

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $45,454.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,260,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 52,415 shares of company stock valued at $76,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AADI. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.