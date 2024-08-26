ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. ABM Industries accounts for 1.0% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of ABM Industries worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,195,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at $20,195,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

ABM stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 257,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.