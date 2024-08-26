Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.69

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 26113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,775,000 after buying an additional 1,192,138 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,139,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,273,000 after purchasing an additional 776,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

