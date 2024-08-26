Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYD. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 458,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 237,121 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 643,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 193,385 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 594,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 341,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 33,961 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

MYD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. 47,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,643. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.