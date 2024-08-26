Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of DSM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

