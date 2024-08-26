ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 4.4%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 145,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,475,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 19,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $435,378.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $19,350,686.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 19,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $435,378.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $19,350,686.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,329 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,834 over the last ninety days. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

