Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY24 guidance to 2.00-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,659,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,429. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AAP shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.