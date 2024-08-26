Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY24 guidance to 2.00-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.
AAP traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,659,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,429. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
