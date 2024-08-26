Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY24 guidance to 2.00-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.56.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.