Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY24 guidance to 2.00-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.
Advance Auto Parts Price Performance
NYSE:AAP opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.56.
Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on AAP
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advance Auto Parts
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.