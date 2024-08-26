Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

AEIS stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $119.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average of $103.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.