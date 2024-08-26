Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.
Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 2.9 %
AEIS stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $119.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average of $103.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS
Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Energy Industries
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.