Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

