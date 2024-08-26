Aevo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31.51 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $370.00 million and $31.51 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aevo has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One Aevo token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 869,530,176.0152918 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.437889 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $36,401,930.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

