Aion (AION) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Aion (AION) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Aion has a total market cap of $921,403.24 and approximately $60.45 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00076849 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007894 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.