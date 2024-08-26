Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $297.40.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $275.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.97 and a 200-day moving average of $252.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

