Alarum Technologies (ALAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 26th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alarum Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ALAR stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alarum Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alarum Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alarum Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

