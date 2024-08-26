Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 360,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 52,832 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

