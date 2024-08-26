Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 118,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $3.38 on Monday, reaching $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,076,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,700,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

