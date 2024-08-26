AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys 55,000 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 122.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,187,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,342,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,215,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACAD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,660. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,594.00 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $793,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

