AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 271 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.36.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $793.66. 236,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $738.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $687.17. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $794.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

