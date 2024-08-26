AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TUR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 200,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

