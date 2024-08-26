AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,468,000 after acquiring an additional 360,761 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.94. 812,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,190. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $126.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.89.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

