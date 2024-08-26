AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Airlines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after buying an additional 64,542 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $7,145,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.2 %

UAL stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.78. 3,309,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,701,721. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

