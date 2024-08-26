AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

View Our Latest Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $89.98. 962,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,685. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.