Alta Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CVX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.83. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
