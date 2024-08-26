American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.95

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 2497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,854 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

