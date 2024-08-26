AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 3,084 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $40,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,109. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

