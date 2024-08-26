Analysts Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price at $279.30

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $223.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.92. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

