Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Target Price at $12.13

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $409.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.20. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 102.06% and a negative net margin of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

