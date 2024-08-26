Analyzing Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) & TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and TPG RE Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.43 billion 9.17 $314.21 million $1.83 38.45 TPG RE Finance Trust $141.58 million 5.00 -$116.63 million ($1.57) -5.62

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Equity LifeStyle Properties and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 7 2 0 2.22 TPG RE Finance Trust 1 1 4 0 2.50

Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus price target of $68.94, suggesting a potential downside of 2.01%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.91%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 23.56% 23.71% 6.34% TPG RE Finance Trust -3.56% -18.84% -5.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 104.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out -61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

