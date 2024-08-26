Ankr Price Reaches $0.0261 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $260.94 million and $8.48 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,267.24 or 0.99797761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007791 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00056705 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02755144 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $8,688,089.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

