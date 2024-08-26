AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $353.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $311.00 to $353.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.21.

AON traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.42. 135,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,657. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,650,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

