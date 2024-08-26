Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Apiam Animal Health’s previous final dividend of $0.004.

Apiam Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Apiam Animal Health

In related news, insider Christopher Richards purchased 311,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$106,606.53 ($72,031.44). Company insiders own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Apiam Animal Health Company Profile

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

