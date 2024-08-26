Arbitrum (ARB) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $166.88 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,496,129,217 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.60332382 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 986 active market(s) with $164,161,094.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

