Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ADM traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.