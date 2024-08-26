Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

MOH stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.82. 270,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

