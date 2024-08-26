Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 664,724 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,724 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

