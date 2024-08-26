argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. argenx makes up 2.3% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 620.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of argenx by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.74.

ARGX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $517.46. 110,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,811. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $540.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.20.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

