Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $1,213,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 291.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

