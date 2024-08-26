Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $1 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $486.55 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.24.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
