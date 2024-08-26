Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,660,560,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 27,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,875,000 after buying an additional 529,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5,293.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,620,000 after buying an additional 473,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 306.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,385,000 after buying an additional 307,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,398. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Caterpillar Stock Up 1.8 %
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.