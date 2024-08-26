Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in General Mills by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in General Mills by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 5.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

GIS opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $74.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

