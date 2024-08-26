Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 6,108 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $85,994,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $259.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 19.59%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

