Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 462 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Target by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 470,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

Target stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

