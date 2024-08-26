Avalon Capital Management Invests $238,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NEE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,999,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233,079. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

